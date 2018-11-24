Rangers in pole position to sign Dominic Solanke

Rangers are in pole position to sign the Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke on loan.
According to Daily Record, the player will hold talks with Jurgen Klopp regarding his future at Anfield soon. Solanke has not played too often and he needs to go out on loan to continue his development.
The former Chelsea striker has been in red hot form for the England youth sides and he will be itching to prove himself at a higher level. At Liverpool, the likes of Firmino and Sturridge are ahead of him in the pecking order.
Rangers could provide him with the ideal opportunity during the second half of the season. The Ibrox outfit are in need of some attacking depth and the likes of Sadiq have failed to impress.
Solanke has the talent to make a difference in the Scottish League and he could transform Rangers’ season if given the chance.
It will be interesting to see if Rangers manage to convince the player to join. They won’t be the only ones after him if he is made available for loan.