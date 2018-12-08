Rangers identify Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke as their first choice target in January

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard wants to bolster their Gers squad in the January transfer window and he is keen to bring Dominic Solanke to the Ibrox club.
According to reports from The Express, Rangers have made Solanke their top target ahead of the January transfer window.
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has Alfredo Morelos and Kyle Lafferty as two good strikers in his ranks, but he is looking to add more firepower to the side.
The 21-year-old has struggled for games this season for the Reds. He has dropped down the pecking order behind Roberto Firmino and Daniel Sturridge, and has not featured in any Premier League game this season.
Furthermore, he could drop behind Divock Origi who scored in the Merseyside derby against Everton last week.
A move away from Anfield would be beneficial for him. At this moment, he needs regular games under his belt, something Rangers can offer him.
Gerrard is a Liverpool legend and therefore Rangers have better chance of signing him in January. However, the report claims, the Gers could face strong competition from Premier League sides Wolves and Huddersfield for the former Chelsea ace.