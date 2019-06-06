Opinion: Leeds should consider signing Rangers midfielder Ross McCrorie on loan

Glasgow Rangers are reportedly weighing up the option of sending Ross McCrorie out of Ibrox on loan for the next season.
The 21-year-old is an Ibrox academy product and is very highly rated at the club.
After graduating from the club’s academy, he started off as a central defender under Pedro Caixinha.
The versatile youngster was later used in the defensive midfield role last season by Steven Gerrard.
In fact, the Gers boss hailed him as the future captain of the club, but he also noted that McCrorie needs to smoothen out the rough edges to his game.
He was more of a squad player than a regular starter in 2018-19, and the Ibrox club are planning to send him out on loan for the upcoming season.
Leeds United should not hesitate in signing him up on a temporary deal this summer.
McCrorie is a highly energetic and athletic player who would fit into Marcelo Bielsa’s system.
All he needs is proper guidance, and who else can make him better than the Argentine himself.
As a central defensive midfielder, he can be a solid back-up option for Kalvin Phillips. He can also play as a central defender, a position Leeds would be looking to bolster.
McCrorie is a highly talented player and a move to Leeds will benefit him largely.
He will get to learn a lot from Bielsa which will make him a better player. Leeds, on the other hand, can sign a rough diamond who can add depth to the squad.
The deal would make sense for all parties involved.