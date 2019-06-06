Rangers should challenge Celtic for the signing of Phil Jagielka

Glasgow Rangers should join the race to bring Phil Jagielka to Ibrox this summer.
The Gers are in the market to bolster their defence and should look to sign the experienced Everton centre-back who is available for free.
The 40-cap England international is without a club at the moment after his contract at Everton expired.
Jagielka has been with Everton since 2007, emerging as their Player of the Season in 2008-09 and in 2014-15.
He is a vastly experienced Premier League player and Steven Gerrard knows about his quality very well, having played with him for England.
According to reports from the Scottish Sun, Scottish Premiership champions Celtic are looking to sign Jagielka this summer.
Like Rangers, the Bhoys are also looking to bolster their defence, and has earmarked Jagielka as a potential option.
Signing an experienced centre-back is absolutely necessary for Rangers.
Joe Worrall has returned to Nottingham Forest following the end of his loan spell. Likewise, Gareth McAuley will be heading out of the Ibrox exit door as well.
Borna Barisic is facing an uncertain future at the club, which means Gerrard must bring in at least one quality defender this summer. Rangers have Nikola Katic and Connor Goldson, but they need depth in their squad.
The signing of McAuley last summer suggests that Rangers are looking to have someone in the team who can add experience to the side, and that age is not a factor.
Jagielka still has a couple of good years left in him and would be a superb addition for the Gers.