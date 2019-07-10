Rangers have first option on Liverpool’s Ryan Kent

Rangers have been linked with a move for the Liverpool winger Ryan Kent this summer.
According to STV, the Ibrox outfit have an edge over the other suitors when it comes to Kent. Apparently, they have the first option to sign him if the player leaves on loan again.
Kent was outstanding for Steven Gerrard’s side last season and Rangers would do well to re-sign him this summer.
The player is unlikely to get first-team chances at Liverpool next season and move back to Rangers would be ideal for him, even if it is a loan deal.
The 22-year-old scored six goals for Rangers on loan last season and he was chosen as the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award.
It will be interesting to see if Rangers can sign him in the coming weeks.
The first option is certainly a major advantage for them. Liverpool are unlikely to force Kent to stay and therefore it can be assumed that Rangers will have a chance of luring him back to Ibrox.
However, the final decision rests with the player and if a bigger club comes in with a loan offer, Kent might just choose to join them instead.