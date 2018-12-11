Rangers handed boost in the pursuit of ex-skipper and Southampton midfielder Steven Davis

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is looking to make few additions to his squad in the January transfer window, and Southampton midfielder Steven Davis is said to be on his radar.
The 33-year-old left Ibrox in 2012 upon the club’s liquidation but could be on his way back next month with new Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl not going to stand in his way, according to The Scottish Sun.
Davis has fallen out of favour at the struggling English Premier League side, playing just one league game thus far this season despite having featured in 190 over the course of the last six campaigns.
Following weekend’s 1-1 draw against 10-man Dundee after Gerrard made seven changes to his lineup, Rangers surely are in dire need of quality depth if they are to challenge Celtic for silverware this season, and Davis could be a great addition.
Southampton are said to be willing to let him go for free in January despite having a contract that runs till summer, and the Light Blues won’t hesitate to swoop in order to bring the Northern Irishman back to Ibrox.
Rangers are currently two points behind Celtic who have a game in hand, and how they fare during the second half of the campaign will go a long way in determining how their campaign will end.