Rangers first-team coach Michael Beale says he gave up becoming a manager to reunite with Steven Gerrard

Rangers first-team coach Michael Beale has been a key part of boss Steven Gerrard’s Ibrox revolution.
The 38-year-old twice worked with the Liverpool legend at the Merseyside club’s age-grade levels, and Beale was keen to reunite with him at Rangers when he came calling upon his appointment few months ago.
The coach had set sights on becoming a manager himself, spending nine months as assistant manager of Sao Paulo in Brazil.
However, Beale has given up that dream and is willing to keep working with Gerrard in the long term.
“I was probably destined to take a manager’s job after Sao Paulo but now I’m working with Steven I’m not so sure that’s the pathway I’ll take,” he told Daily Record.
“I feel like I’ve found a manager that gives me a lot of freedom and autonomy in how I work.
“He’ll go on and be a fantastic manager as long as he wishes to be a manager and hopefully I’ll be alongside him for that journey.”
Beale giving up such huge aspiration says a lot about Gerrard’s influence, and much more can be expected from both of them going forward.
The coach is already looking to bring out the best Alfredo Morelos and Kyle Lafferty as one of the specific areas he concentrates on is the attack.
The Englishman started coaching at 22 years of age, working alongside Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers during their formative years at Chelsea.
Beale is qualified to manage a club on his own having picked up his Pro Licence coaching badge earlier this month, but it seems he will rather work with Gerrard and Gary McAllister, and Rangers players are lucky to have three top tacticians putting them through.