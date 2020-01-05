Rangers fear SFA could hand Alfredo Morelos ban until February following his throat-slitting gesture against Celtic

According to The Scottish Sun, SFA compliance officer Clare Whyte hasn’t ruled out filing a notice of complaint against Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos following his throat-slitting gesture at Celtic fans, and the Light Blues fear the Colombian will be banned until next month.
The Gers star was sent off after two bookings during the Old Firm derby, and he was pictured directing the controversial gesture – an act that got him sent off against Motherwell – at the Hoops faithful as he left the pitch.
While Morelos is due to miss Rangers’ first three games of 2020 as a result of his dismissal, a possible SFA charge – which would extend his suspension – is on the cards.
While Steven Gerrard’s side insist the 23-year-old only meant that the game was over as it’s the norm in South America, Whyte could decide his gesture merits further punishment.
Morelos has 12 league goals in 18 games this term, but could cost Rangers’ chances in the title race with his suspension after getting sent off twice in his last two starts.
The Colombian will miss the Scottish Cup encounter with Stranraer, the clash with St Mirren, and the trip to Hearts.
Morelos could also miss the games against Ross County and Aberdeen if he is handed further punishment, and while Gerrard has Jermain Defoe to call upon, being without his first-choice striker could land a blow on Rangers.