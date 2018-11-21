Rangers favourites ahead of Newcastle to land Dominic Solanke in January

With barely six weeks left until the winter transfer window opens, clubs are making frantic efforts to pip one another to the signature of targets.
Having missed out on the signature of Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke during the summer transfer window, Rangers and Newcastle United are expected to both return for his services in January, and the Scottish Premiership side are favourites to win the race according to BetFair.
The England youth international is priced at 3/1 by the bookmakers to link up with Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard at Ibrox, while Newcastle are second-favourites at 5/1.
Solanke is yet to play for the Reds this term, only featuring for the under-23’s, but he has been in sensational form for England under-21’s, scoring four goals in their last two games during the international break.
Rangers have both Alfredo Morelos and Kyle Lafferty as their striking options, with Umar Sadiq as backup.
However, the Nigerian has been woeful, and Solanke will no doubt be a better cover and competition for the Light Blues striking duo.
Newcastle are also in search of goals as manager Rafa Benitez looks to help the club retain their top-flight status come May, and the Liverpool striker will be a great addition to a side currently struggling in front of goal.