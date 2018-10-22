Rangers fans will be excited with Steven Gerrard’s latest comments

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard secured his first win away from Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership after the Gers defeated Hamilton Academical 4-1 on Sunday.
Liverpool loanee Ryan Kent scored the opening goal for the Gers. Hamilton looked to have spoiled the party when Steven Boyd equalised in the 80th minute.
However, three quick goals – two from the penalty spot by James Tavernier and one from Alfredo Morelos – swung the game back in Rangers’ favour.
While any other manager would have been happy with the three points, Gerrard seems an exception. The Liverpool legend said that although he is happy with the point, the performance didn’t delight him.
He feels his side was average at best. However, at the same time, he has praised his players for showing great character, and that he is always searching for perfection.
“I’m not too pleased with that display,” said Gerrard, as quoted by The Express.
“I thought we were average today at best. In terms of the result, I’m very pleased. It’s a big three points and we carried the momentum from the international break.
“I’m pleased with the players – they showed character to go and win the game at 1-1. We’ve played better. But I’m always searching for perfection, so maybe it’s me who’s a little bit harsh and out of order.”
Rangers fans will surely love such comments from Gerrard. It only shows how serious he is about the game, and what high standards he wants to set at the club.
The Gers will now face Spartak Moscow at Ibrox on Thursday in the Europa League before a League Cup semi-final with Aberdeen at Hampden Park on Sunday.