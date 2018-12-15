Rangers fans want Greg Docherty back in January after Ovie Ejaria deal terminated

Glasgow Rangers have officially confirmed on Saturday that Ovie Ejaria has left the Ibrox club to return to his parent club Liverpool.
The 21-year-old has ended his season-long loan deal with the Gers. Rangers officially confirmed that he struggled to settle in Glasgow, and that both the clubs had agreed to terminate his loan deal with immediate effect.
Steven Gerrard, the Rangers boss, confirmed in the midweek that the midfielder wasn’t in the right frame of mind, and as a result, was dropped from the travelling squad that took part in Europa League clash against Rapid Vienna.
Ejaria made 28 appearances for the Gers, including 11 times in the Europa League, and scored two goals.
Many Rangers fans appreciate that he is a player with great potential but they were not convinced with his maturity and mental toughness.
A section of the Gers fans want Greg Docherty to be recalled during the January transfer window. The 22-year-old has been in fantastic form during his loan spell at Shrewsbury Town, and many Gers fans want the club to give him a chance in the Rangers first team squad.
Bring back docherty much better player and he’s our own
— Tw146 (@Tw1463) December 15, 2018
Get greg docherty back pronto hes on fire
— alasdair mcintosh (@alasdairmcinto5) December 15, 2018
Powder Puff ! Bring Greg Docherty back 🇬🇧
— DavieJohnstone (@DavieJ399) December 15, 2018
Bring back Greg Docherty he’s on 🔥
— Ross Carroll (@sandyc1989) December 15, 2018
Good .. now bring back the Doc 👏 @Gregdocherty96
— Natalia Walters (@Talliawal_11) December 15, 2018
That Ejaria shat it every time someone approached him. Get Docherty back, he’s more than earned a chance
— Graham Watson (@naturalsidekick) December 15, 2018