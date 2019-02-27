Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Rangers fans urge the club to sign Ryan Kent permanently

Rangers fans urge the club to sign Ryan Kent permanently

27 February, 2019


Rangers winger Ryan Kent has been very impressive for Steven Gerrard’s side this season.

The on-loan Liverpool player has managed to settle into Scottish football with ease and he is already a key player for the Ibrox outfit.

Kent was present at the pre-match presser yesterday and the winger revealed how his teammates are helping him perform well. The Rangers winger hailed his teammate Andy Halliday as well.

He said: “We [Halliday] have got good chemistry together,” Kent said in a video on Rangers’ Twitter account. “Andy tries to supply me with the ball as much as possible. It’s good to have multiple options. It adds diversity and keeps other teams guessing.

“We’ve shown a great reaction since that result. We’ve played a lot of freedom. We’ve created a lot of chances, and the back four have kept clean sheets.”

Rangers fans seem very impressed with the young winger and they are urging the club to sign him on a permanent deal at the end of this season.

Kent is unlikely to break into the Liverpool first team anytime soon and a permanent move might well be on the cards in summer. He would do well to secure a move to Rangers.

He already knows the club well and the fans adore him. A permanent transfer to Ibrox would certainly benefit his career.

It will be interesting to see if the 22-year-old receives other offers of a permanent move in the summer.

Here are some of the reactions to Kent’s pre-match presser comments from the Rangers fans.

