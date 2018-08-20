Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Rangers fans urge Gerrard to give Glenn Middleton a chance

Rangers fans urge Gerrard to give Glenn Middleton a chance

20 August, 2018 Rangers, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Rangers managed to beat Kilmarnock in the League Cup match over the weekend but they will be disappointed with the injury to Jamie Murphy.

The Ibrox winger was taken off after he picked up a serious knee injury.

It will be interesting to see how Steven Gerrard shapes up his side in the absence of Murphy going forward.

Some Rangers fans believe that Gerrard should look to give Glenn Middleton a chance now. On-loan Liverpool winger Ryan Kent is expected to slot into the starting lineup but the Rangers fans want Middleton to get his chance instead.

Middleton is very highly rated at Rangers and he could prove to be a real gem if he manages to fulfil his potential. The exciting teenager has impressed during his cameos before.

Kent is probably a more mature player right now and Gerrard might prefer him as a starter. But there is no doubt that a talent like Middleton deserves a shot.

Here is what some Rangers fans had to say on Twitter about the situation.

 

Leeds United showed real interest in Andrea Favilli
Sheyi Ojo would be a superb signing for Aston Villa

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com