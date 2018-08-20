Rangers fans urge Gerrard to give Glenn Middleton a chance

Rangers managed to beat Kilmarnock in the League Cup match over the weekend but they will be disappointed with the injury to Jamie Murphy.
The Ibrox winger was taken off after he picked up a serious knee injury.
It will be interesting to see how Steven Gerrard shapes up his side in the absence of Murphy going forward.
Some Rangers fans believe that Gerrard should look to give Glenn Middleton a chance now. On-loan Liverpool winger Ryan Kent is expected to slot into the starting lineup but the Rangers fans want Middleton to get his chance instead.
Middleton is very highly rated at Rangers and he could prove to be a real gem if he manages to fulfil his potential. The exciting teenager has impressed during his cameos before.
Kent is probably a more mature player right now and Gerrard might prefer him as a starter. But there is no doubt that a talent like Middleton deserves a shot.
Here is what some Rangers fans had to say on Twitter about the situation.
Injury to Jamie Murphy today Wil hopefully give young Middleton a chance to show his class
— Stefan Farish (@FarishStefan) August 19, 2018
Give Middleton a chance now with the Murphy injury or should we buy another winger?
— Rangers Faithful (@gersfaithful) August 19, 2018
Maybe try young Middleton in place of Kent soon? Would imagine he’s well-versed in playing on shitty surfaces with the 20s and maybe get a bit more joy from that type of player?
— Iain (@CemetryGates89) August 19, 2018
I prefer Middleton and if he gets his chance he will destroy opponents
— Captain Tav (@Captain_Tav) August 19, 2018