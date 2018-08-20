Rangers fans react to Wes Foderingham’s Twitter Post

Glasgow Rangers maintained their unbeaten run in the 2018-19 campaign under Steven Gerrard after the Ibrox club won comfortably against Kilmarnock in the League Cup.
Glasgow Rangers maintained their unbeaten run in the 2018-19 campaign under Steven Gerrard after the Ibrox club won comfortably against Kilmarnock in the League Cup.
The Gers moved into the last eight by taking their run without defeat to nine games. Rangers won 3-1 away from home at Rugby Park on Sunday.
Alfredo Morelos scored twice in the first half, and added another in the second to complete his first hat-trick of the season. Borna Barisic’s own goal gave the hosts a lifeline, but Rangers saw off the challenge in style.
The only major set-back for Rangers manager Gerrard was the loss of Jamie Murphy, who was taken off on a stretcher after 15 minutes when he fell awkwardly on Rugby Park’s artificial surface.
Gerrard gave start to Wes Foderingham for this game, and the 27-year-old produced a brilliant performance for the Gers.
He has dropped down the pecking order behind Alan McGregor, and was heavily linked with a move away from Ibrox this summer. However, the deal didn’t materialise, and he has worked hard to earn his place.
The former Swindon Town goalkeeper took to social networking site Twitter after the match, and expressed his relief on featuring for the club again after a long wait. He has also criticised Kilmarnock’s artificial pitches, and added that his thoughts are with Murphy.
First 90 mins in 4 months, great to be back out there. Great team performance! Congrats @morelos2106 3 great goals 🙌🏽. Thoughts are with murph, those plastic pitches have to go!
— Wes Foderingham (@wes_foderingham) August 19, 2018
Rangers fans quickly responded to his tweet, and let him know that he was brilliant on the pitch.
Great to see you back in the team mate. Flawless today which says a lot about your attitude.
— Frankie (@GersnetOnline) August 19, 2018
Outstanding today Wes well done 👏👏
— Ross Hunter (@rosshunterPOH) August 19, 2018
You were a rock today big man. No number 1s in our squad, everyone of you are vital
— Jamie (@JHGS1872) August 19, 2018
Such a pro, Wes, commanding performance today, couldn’t do anything about their goal. Great to see you being positive
— Mega Mike (@KickboxerMike87) August 19, 2018
Well done Wes. You were excellent. Keep the heid up mate. 🇬🇧
— John B (@VicVinegar75) August 19, 2018
That save from the feee kick was world class mate!! 💪
— Stevie (@StevieC_27) August 19, 2018
Foderingham’s impressive performance will surely excite the Rangers fans, and Gerrard can trust him more in the coming games.