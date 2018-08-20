Blog Competitions Scottish Premier League Rangers fans react to Wes Foderingham’s Twitter Post

Rangers fans react to Wes Foderingham's Twitter Post

20 August, 2018 Rangers, Scottish Premier League


Glasgow Rangers maintained their unbeaten run in the 2018-19 campaign under Steven Gerrard after the Ibrox club won comfortably against Kilmarnock in the League Cup.

The Gers moved into the last eight by taking their run without defeat to nine games. Rangers won 3-1 away from home at Rugby Park on Sunday.

Alfredo Morelos scored twice in the first half, and added another in the second to complete his first hat-trick of the season. Borna Barisic’s own goal gave the hosts a lifeline, but Rangers saw off the challenge in style.

The only major set-back for Rangers manager Gerrard was the loss of Jamie Murphy, who was taken off on a stretcher after 15 minutes when he fell awkwardly on Rugby Park’s artificial surface.

Gerrard gave start to Wes Foderingham for this game, and the 27-year-old produced a brilliant performance for the Gers.

He has dropped down the pecking order behind Alan McGregor, and was heavily linked with a move away from Ibrox this summer. However, the deal didn’t materialise, and he has worked hard to earn his place.

The former Swindon Town goalkeeper took to social networking site Twitter after the match, and expressed his relief on featuring for the club again after a long wait. He has also criticised Kilmarnock’s artificial pitches, and added that his thoughts are with Murphy.

Rangers fans quickly responded to his tweet, and let him know that he was brilliant on the pitch.

Foderingham’s impressive performance will surely excite the Rangers fans, and Gerrard can trust him more in the coming games.

