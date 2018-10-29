Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Rangers fans react to Umar Sadiq’s display vs Aberdeen

Rangers crashed to a 1-0 defeat against Aberdeen in the Scottish League Cup semifinal yesterday.

The Ibrox outfit would have expected to reach the finals and win a trophy this season but Ferguson’s late goal secured a crucial win for the hosts.

The Aberdeen star scored with a header 11 minutes from time to seal his side’s place in the final of the competition.

Rangers fans will be frustrated with the result after a positive start to the season. The Scottish outfit have been quite impressive under Steven Gerrard and yesterday’s performance was simply not up to the mark.

One player who disappointed for the away side was Umar Sadiq. The on-loan Roma striker attracted a lot of criticism for his performance and his diver.

The young striker tried to win a penalty by diving against Aberdeen.

Rangers fans seemed quite unhappy with the player and they took to Twitter to share their reactions on his display after the game.

Here are some of the tweets.

 

Tam McManus reacts to Umar Sadiq's dive on Twitter
