Rangers fans react to Umar Sadiq’s display vs Aberdeen

Rangers crashed to a 1-0 defeat against Aberdeen in the Scottish League Cup semifinal yesterday.
The Ibrox outfit would have expected to reach the finals and win a trophy this season but Ferguson’s late goal secured a crucial win for the hosts.
The Aberdeen star scored with a header 11 minutes from time to seal his side’s place in the final of the competition.
Rangers fans will be frustrated with the result after a positive start to the season. The Scottish outfit have been quite impressive under Steven Gerrard and yesterday’s performance was simply not up to the mark.
One player who disappointed for the away side was Umar Sadiq. The on-loan Roma striker attracted a lot of criticism for his performance and his diver.
The young striker tried to win a penalty by diving against Aberdeen.
Rangers fans seemed quite unhappy with the player and they took to Twitter to share their reactions on his display after the game.
Here are some of the tweets.
Not within the realms of impossibility that the dive from Umar Sadiq may well be his last act as a @RangersFC player. pic.twitter.com/pI4zVnq00V
— BMC Rangers Rants (@BMCRangersRants) October 29, 2018
Umar Sadiq gives me hope i can still make it as a footballer
— Ross Colman (@Ross9Colman4) October 29, 2018
Still cannot get my head around why Umar Sadiq would dive when he had a golden chance to score
— MallyNicMUFCRFC🇬🇧 (@mallynicmufcRFC) October 29, 2018
I’m no one for giving players abuse, but how in the fuck is Umar Sadiq a professional footballer? My dug has a better knowledge of the offside rule and has a better first touch as well. Hopefully that’s his last performance in a Rangers jersey. Absolute disgrace. pic.twitter.com/whddnmjl5s
— Candieas’s Right Peg (@FqthersAdvice) October 28, 2018
Sadiq has probably played his last game in a blue Jersey.
— True Blue. (@WatpNow) October 28, 2018
Sack that 🤡 Sadiq @RangersFC – should never wear a #Rangers shirt again. #RFC #WATP
— Al Lawson (@alistair_lawson) October 28, 2018
Total garbage we could have played all day and not scored . Sadiq should be on a plane back to Italy
— WATP (@linden1974) October 28, 2018
All Rangers but no striker. Sadiq needs his contract terminated and Morelos needs to be aware of his discipline. #WATP
— Ulisses Regalado (@urg_10) October 28, 2018