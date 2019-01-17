Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Rangers fans react to transfer links with Adam Lallana

Rangers fans react to transfer links with Adam Lallana

17 January, 2019 English Premier League, Liverpool, Rangers, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has been linked with a move to Rangers.

The rumours originated after the bookies installed Rangers as the frontrunners to sign the attacking midfielder.

Lallana has been struggling to get game time at Liverpool and his season has been hampered by injuries.

It will be interesting to see if Jurgen Klopp is willing to let the player leave.

Having said that, a move to Rangers still seems very unlikely. Lallana is good enough to play for several Premier League sides and the Scottish League will be a step down for him.

If he is made available, loads of better teams will be queuing up for his services.

In theory, it would be a superb signing for Rangers. Lallana would improve the side’s creativity a lot and he has the ability to terrorize the Scottish league defences.

Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the rumour and here are some of the reactions from earlier.

Tottenham fans react to links with Jack Clarke
Manuel Pellegrini says he respects Marco Bielsa's opinion on spying opponents

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com