Rangers fans react to transfer links with Adam Lallana

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has been linked with a move to Rangers.
The rumours originated after the bookies installed Rangers as the frontrunners to sign the attacking midfielder.
Lallana has been struggling to get game time at Liverpool and his season has been hampered by injuries.
It will be interesting to see if Jurgen Klopp is willing to let the player leave.
Having said that, a move to Rangers still seems very unlikely. Lallana is good enough to play for several Premier League sides and the Scottish League will be a step down for him.
If he is made available, loads of better teams will be queuing up for his services.
In theory, it would be a superb signing for Rangers. Lallana would improve the side’s creativity a lot and he has the ability to terrorize the Scottish league defences.
Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the rumour and here are some of the reactions from earlier.
Lallana to rangers? Ni that would be a very good signing 🤞
— Jackson c (@Jackson88488848) January 17, 2019
Hahahahaha I’m a rangers supporter and even I’m not having that! He would walk into 75% of EPL sides
— John Woods (@johnwoods88) January 16, 2019
If we get Adam lallana I’ll go vegan for a month #rangers
— adam caulfield (@AdamCaulfield03) January 16, 2019
Announce 55
— Aye Ready 🔴 ⚪️ 💙 (@_supermav_) January 16, 2019
I’ll believe that when it happens 😱😎
— Kirk Ford (@kirkford95) January 16, 2019
If this happens then it could be the signing of the January transfer window. Rangers need a player similar to Ronald de Boer and Lallana is potentially a very good option.#BelieveItWhenISeeIt https://t.co/ZqGDPt0wd6
— Derek Blair (@dishydes) January 16, 2019