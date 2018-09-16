Rangers fans react to their win over Dundee

Rangers secured an impressive 4-0 win over Dundee in the Scottish Premiership last night.
Goals from Lassana Coulibaly, Ryan Kent, James Tavernier and Glenn Middleton earned three valuable points for the hosts.
Dundee came into the game on the back of four league defeats and Neil McCann will be disappointed with his side’s reaction at Ibrox. The away side were expected to put up a fight at the very least.
Rangers are now two points behind bitter rivals Celtic and they will be hoping to close that gap in the coming weeks. Steven Gerrard’s men have drawn a fair few this season and he will be delighted to have got back to winning ways here.
Coulibaly scored his side’s opening goal from close range with just four minutes played before Kent doubled the advantage.
James Tavernier scored a penalty before half time after Darren O’Dea brought Alfredo Morelos down in the box with a clumsy challenge.
Substitute Glenn Middleton then made it 4-0 with his first senior goal in the second half.
The likes of Lafferty and Connor Goldson had chances to increase the lead but the home fans will be delighted with the overall performance from the side.
Here is how they reacted to the win.
Outstanding reaction and performance by the players going into a European tie midweek 👏🏻👏🏻
— SMITHY 🇬🇧🏴 (@smithycrs92) September 15, 2018
Superb win and performance.
— Root (@Drognastar) September 15, 2018
You’re winning the league
— jonas (@ToastedJonas) September 15, 2018
Rangers ran right over the top of Dundee. Could’ve been 6 or 7. What a result leading up to Villarreal on Thursday. Great three points!! 👏
— Lewis Archer (@huylewy) September 15, 2018
Tremendous return. Onto Thursday. 👏
— Cairo Kearney 🇬🇧. (@Look_at_em123) September 15, 2018
Great performance lads. Lets keep it going.
— Michael Airnes (@goorfish) September 15, 2018
Fantastic and probably deserved more. Even Calamity clancy couldn’t rob us. 🔴🔵⚪️🤜💥
— Alston Street Studio (@AlstonSt_Studio) September 15, 2018
Fantastic Rangers 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻#letsgo
— Garry McLeod (@Gazgsm1) September 15, 2018