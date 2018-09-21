Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Rangers fans react to their draw against Villarreal

Rangers picked up a stunning 2-2 draw against Villarreal away from home last night.

The Scottish giants came from behind twice to extend their unbeaten European run to nine games.

The home side took the lead through Carlos Bacca in the first minute of the game. However, Rangers did well to keep their belief and composure.

Scott Arfield levelled for the visitors on the 67th minute, but their joy did not last long. Moreno fired the home side in front two minutes later.

Summer signing Kyle Lafferty stepped up and converted his chance on the 76th minute to secure a point for his side.

Steven Gerrard’s men showed impressive determination against Villarreal last night and if they can keep up that mentality for the rest of the season, they could end up winning something in the end.

Rangers fans seemed delighted with the performance from their players. Here is how they reacted to last night’s result on Twitter.

