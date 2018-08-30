Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Rangers fans react to their aggregate win over FC Ufa

30 August, 2018 Europa League, Rangers, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Rangers booked their place in the group stages of the Europa League with an aggregate win over FC Ufa.

The Scottish giants had won the first leg 1-0 at home and they managed to secure a 1-1 draw in the away leg earlier today.

Steven Gerrard’s men were down to nine men after Morelos and Flanagan picked up red cards for the visitors. However, they managed to hold on and secure their place in the group stages of the competition.

Rangers have had disciplinary issues this season and it will be interesting to see how Gerrard deals with it. The Scottish side cannot afford to pick up so many suspensions if they want to succeed this season.

A goal from Ovie Ejaria gave Rangers the lead early on in the first half and Dmitri Sysuev scored the equalizer for the hosts.

Important saves from Allan McGregor kept Rangers in the game and they will be delighted to have secured European football for the first time since 2010.

Steven Gerrard’s men will be looking forward to the derby against Celtic this weekend.

Here is how the Rangers fans reacted to the win earlier.

 

