Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Rangers fans react to their 3-3 draw against Motherwell

Rangers fans react to their 3-3 draw against Motherwell

27 August, 2018 Rangers, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Rangers were held to a thrilling 3-3 draw against Motherwell over the weekend.

Steven Gerrard’s side were close to securing the three points away from home but Peter Hartley’s 94th-minute goal denied them a win.

However, the Gers still managed to extend their unbeaten record to 11 matches.

The Scottish giants have had a good start to their season but Gerrard will be unhappy after his side failed to grind out the result.

Despite trailing twice, Rangers managed to get back in front and stay in the lead until the last minute of injury time.

Johnson and McHugh had put the home side in the lead with two goals within the first 18 minutes.

New signing Kyle Lafferty put on an inspired showing against Motherwell after re-signing for his boyhood club last week. The experienced striker scored twice in the first half and Ejaria added a third to put Rangers in the lead.

The draw was Motherwell’s first league point of the season.

As for Rangers, the Scottish outfit will now concentrate on their game against FC Ufa. They managed to grind out a 1-0 win in the first leg and Gerrard’s men will now look to finish the job in Russia.

Here are some of the best fan reactions from the Motherwell vs Rangers clash.

 

 

Chris Sutton comments on the Motherwell vs Rangers game
Rangers eye move for Swansea City winger Nathan Dyer

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com