Rangers fans react to their 0-0 draw vs Livingston

Rangers were held to a 0-0 draw against Livingston in the Scottish Premiership earlier today.

Steven Gerrard will be thoroughly disappointed with his team’s approach today. That said, the draw leaves them top of the table with 10 points from four games.





Rangers lacked craft and adventure going forward and Livingston defended deep to keep them out all game.

It remains to be seen whether Rangers can bounce back strongly with a win in their next game. Gerrard will certainly demand a reaction from his players now.

The Ibrox outfit will be hoping to win the title this season and they cannot afford to drop points in games like these. Also, it seems that the Scottish outfit are still struggling with the lack of craft in their midfield.

It was a problem for Rangers last year as well and they have done nothing to rectify the issue so far.

It will be interesting to see if they can bring in a creative attacking midfielder who can play centrally.

The fans are quite rightly frustrated with the performance and they have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the result.

Here is what they had to say.

That’s was brutal. Not a single lesson learned in 3yrs. — rocsta8 (@rocsta8) August 16, 2020

Gerrard out. — Philip (@PhiIip1872) August 16, 2020

Doing the same things again and again, and expecting a different outcome. Clueless from Gerrard. — Faceless 👤 (@FacelessRanger) August 16, 2020

Does Kamara know how to play football other than passing left or right? — James (@James1o1o) August 16, 2020

Embarrassing — WATP (@hrmtaxiservice) August 16, 2020

Watching Kamara and Jack turn sideways in the opponents third of the pitch is exhausting. — robbie (@robbiejh96) August 16, 2020