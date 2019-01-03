Rangers fans react to the signing of Jermaine Defoe

Rangers have agreed a deal to sign Jermaine Defoe on loan.
The Bournemouth forward will sign an 18-month contract with the Scottish side.
Steven Gerrard’s side were in desperate need of attacking reinforcements and Defoe should prove to be a quality addition.
The 36 year old has been a reliable Premier League goalscorer over the years and he could make a massive difference for Rangers during the second half of the season.
Rangers are in the title race and someone like Defoe could fire them to glory.
Defoe isn’t a key player for Eddie Howe anymore and therefore the move away makes complete sense. He is likely to play more often at Rangers.
The Cherries star has played with Steven Gerrard for England in the past and the Rangers boss will be well aware of his new signing’s strengths and weaknesses.
Rangers fans have shared their reactions to the deal on social media.
