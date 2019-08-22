Blog Columns Site News Rangers fans react to the recent update on Ryan Kent

Rangers have been linked with a move for Ryan Kent all summer.

It is believed that the player is keen on a return to Ibrox and he is prepared to force the move.

Liverpool are looking for a permanent exit but Rangers cannot afford his asking price. A loan move would be better for them.

It will be interesting to see if they can sign the winger on loan once again. Kent had a very good season at Rangers last year and he will be looking to build on that if he returns to Scotland once again.

At this stage of his career, he needs to play regular first-team football. Liverpool cannot offer him that platform and therefore it would be ideal for him to move on.

Liverpool’s asking price is proving to be a bit of problem for Kent’s suitors.

English clubs cannot sign any more players this summer and therefore Liverpool will have to send him to Scotland or a European club eventually.

Some of the Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the situation and here are the reactions.

