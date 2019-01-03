Rangers fans react to the potential signing of Steven Davis

Rangers are set to complete the signing of Steven Davis on a free transfer.
The 34-year-old has already agreed a deal in principle and the move should be finalised soon.
Davis will earn around £12,000 a week and his contract will keep him at the club for 18 months. As per Scottish Sun, the midfielder could complete his medical today.
Steven Gerrard needed some depth in his central midfield and Davis should prove to be a wise addition. He is no longer a key player for the Saints but he is good enough to make an impact in Scotland.
Also, his experience could prove to be instrumental in Rangers’ title challenge.
He has played for the Gers before and he knows the club well. The Northern Ireland central midfielder should have no problems settling into the league.
Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the potential new signing.
Here are some of the reactions from earlier.
