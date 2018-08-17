Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Rangers fans react to the performance of Allan McGregor

Rangers fought out a brilliant 0-0 draw away to Maribor last night to secure their place in the next round of the Europa League.

Keeper Allan McGregor pulled off a stunning penalty save in the stoppage time to preserve Steven Gerrard’s unbeaten record as the Rangers manager.

Rangers will now fact FA Ufa in their next game and a win against them would earn them a place in the Europa League group stages.

James Tavernier’s mistake allowed Tavares a late spot-kick but the Scottish side held on.

McGregor saved a fantastic free-kick from Amir Dervisevic earlier on in the game as well. He also saved a Tavares effort from point-blank range.

The highly experienced keeper joined Rangers this summer and the fans will be delighted with his imperious display on a crucial night.

The home support tried to unsettle the keeper by throwing objects at him but that did not affect McGregor.

Here is how the Rangers fans reacted to his heroic display against Maribor last night.

 

 

 

 

