Rangers fans react to Steven Davis’s display vs Motherwell

Rangers picked up an impressive win over Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership yesterday.
Scott Arfield scored a fantastic hat-trick to seal the three points for Steven Gerrard’s side.
The Rangers fans will be thoroughly impressed with the performance of the players yesterday.
The Gers are unlikely to trouble Celtic anymore as far as the title race is concerned. However, a strong finish to the season would send the right message to Celtic for next season.
There were quite a few outstanding performances from the Rangers players but Steven Davis’ composed display caught the eye.
The experienced midfielder controlled the tempo of the game with his calm and assured passing. He showed exactly why he was signed by Gerrard halfway through the season.
Davis has been inconsistent since joining Rangers and he will be looking to build on this performance and finish the season on a high now.
Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on his performance and here are some of the reactions.
Good to see Steven Davis back playing like that , Superb from the wee man 👌🏻🇬🇧💙
— Craig Sharp (@Sharpy1872) April 7, 2019
Well played Davis, run the show today. #RFC 🔴⚪️🔵
— Loyal 1 (@TLoyal1) April 7, 2019
Fine performance from Steven Davis today, disciplined and quietly effective.
— Tom McClure (@airman614) April 7, 2019
Steven davis has been superb.
— J BoY 8 3 (@Boxing_83) April 7, 2019
Davis has been terrific again today, think we’re seeing what a fully fit Steven Davis can give us. Pleased for him!
— Kirsten (@kirsten93_) April 7, 2019