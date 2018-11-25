Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Rangers fans react to Scott Arfield’s display vs Livingston

25 November, 2018 Rangers, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Rangers picked up a comfortable 3-0 win over Livingston in the Scottish Premiership yesterday.

Goals from Daniel Candeias, Alfredo Morelos and Scott Arfield sealed the three points for Steven Gerrard’s side.

The win takes Rangers up to second in the table, two points behind bitter rivals Celtic. The Ibrox outfit will be looking to continue their form and close the gap with the defending champions in the upcoming weeks.

Rangers fans seemed delighted with their team’s performance this week. They were particularly impressed with new signing Scott Arfield’s display. The 30-year-old joined Rangers this summer and he has already endeared himself to the fans.

Arfield has 5 goals and 4 assists in 11 league games so far.

The Ibrox faithful took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the former Burnley man’s display against Livingston.

Arfield will be delighted with these reactions from the fans and he will be hoping to build on his good form and guide Rangers to silverware this season.

Here are some of the best reactions to Arfield’s display from yesterday.

 

