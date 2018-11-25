Rangers fans react to Scott Arfield’s display vs Livingston

Rangers picked up a comfortable 3-0 win over Livingston in the Scottish Premiership yesterday.
Goals from Daniel Candeias, Alfredo Morelos and Scott Arfield sealed the three points for Steven Gerrard’s side.
The win takes Rangers up to second in the table, two points behind bitter rivals Celtic. The Ibrox outfit will be looking to continue their form and close the gap with the defending champions in the upcoming weeks.
Rangers fans seemed delighted with their team’s performance this week. They were particularly impressed with new signing Scott Arfield’s display. The 30-year-old joined Rangers this summer and he has already endeared himself to the fans.
Arfield has 5 goals and 4 assists in 11 league games so far.
The Ibrox faithful took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the former Burnley man’s display against Livingston.
Arfield will be delighted with these reactions from the fans and he will be hoping to build on his good form and guide Rangers to silverware this season.
Here are some of the best reactions to Arfield’s display from yesterday.
By the way Scottie Arfield has been terrific
— Raúl Sánchez (@raulsdf) November 24, 2018
Scott Arfield wasn’t in the game much today but still got yet another goal from midfield, cracking signing
— Ian Girvan (@iangirvan5) November 24, 2018
Mad to think we got Shagger and Arfield on the free, both critical to starting 11
— Ry❌n (@Ryann1872) November 24, 2018
Mate seriously, what game do you watch and what team do you support? Constantly negative and pish! Arfield has been one of our best players this year, we struggled when he was out the team! I agree McAuley a stand out
— Grant (@grant_mckay) November 24, 2018
I thought Arfield, Middleton and Candeias were outstanding today but Ryan Jack takes motm for me. We are so much better with him in the side! 💙💙💙
— Borna Baresi (@pontiffpedro) November 24, 2018
Thought Jack was MOTM, but Arfield was also very good.
— Islandbear (@willienic) November 24, 2018