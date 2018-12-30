Rangers fans react to Ryan Kent’s display vs Celtic

Rangers picked up a morale boosting win over Celtic in the Old Firm Derby yesterday.
Steven Gerrard’s men will be delighted to have broken the derby duck finally. This is their first derby win since 2012.
Ryan Jack’s first half goal was enough to earn the three points for the Ibrox giants.
Rangers were the better side throughout the ninety minutes and they deserved to win in the end.
Ryan Kent put on a sensational display for the hosts and he was instrumental in Rangers’ attacking play yesterday.
The on-loan Liverpool winger ran rings around Scott Brown and he was a menace for the Celtic defence as well.
Some Rangers fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the young winger’s display yesterday.
Some of them even urged the club to make the move permanent. It will be interesting to see if the Gers make a permanent move for Kent at the end of this season.
Here are the reactions to his performance.
Announce Ryan kent on permanent @RangersFC 👀
— Colin Trimble (@trimble_colin) December 29, 2018
Ryan Kent I would like know where the fuck have you sent lustig? https://t.co/oUM7sa0kay
— Jack🇬🇧 (@JackGRFC) December 29, 2018
Wee Ryan Kent single handedly finished careers! https://t.co/poHTJtV2X9
— Stuart Smith (@stuart723) December 29, 2018
I’d give up my maw an da for Ryan Kent to stay at rangers
— Gilch (@KGilch97) December 29, 2018
Ryan Kent ending careers on repeat
— Jamie Kennedy (@JamieKennedy95) December 30, 2018
Ryan Kent ended careers today
— Nathan (@Nath_RFC) December 29, 2018
Ryan Kent when he empty’s his pockets at home pic.twitter.com/Xl9PtaXlNE
— Nathan (@Nath_RFC) December 29, 2018
Sign Ryan Kent now. @RangersFC
— Rangers Culture (@RangersCulture) December 29, 2018
Get Ryan Kent signed on a permanent deal asap
— David Johnston (@davidjohnston54) December 29, 2018
Ryan Kent done Lustig so bad he had to tweet @Gregco_ looking for a ticket to get back in.
— Ross (@Rossco2610) December 29, 2018