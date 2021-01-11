Rangers fans react to Ryan Kent’s display vs Aberdeen

Rangers picked up a 2-1 win over Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership last night and Steven Gerrard’s side are now 22 points clear at the top of the table.

Although they have played four matches more than Celtic, Rangers will really fancy their chances of going all the way this season.





They have been well organised at the back all season and they showed impressive determination to grind out a narrow win last night.

Rangers were helped by an early red card picked up by Ryan Hedges on the 26th minute.

Alfredo Morelos gave the away side their lead 33 minutes into the game and then doubled their advantage early on in the second half.

Matthew Kennedy scored a goal on the 67th minute to bring the home side back into the game but Rangers managed to hold on to their advantage and grind out all three points.

While Alfredo Morelos will take the headlines for his match-winning brace, Ryan Kent made quite an impact for Rangers last night.

The former Liverpool winger was going through a dip in form but the 24-year-old seemed back to his best last night.

The Rangers winger was aggressive throughout the game and he created plenty of opportunities for his side.

Some of the Rangers fans are understandably impressed with his performance last night and they have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Ryan Kent.

Here is what they had to say.

Its great to have you back Ryan Kent — CraigCunningham🤘🏽 (@_craigc95) January 10, 2021

Ryan Kent has been absolutely excellent today, good to have Morelos back scoring goals again as well — Joshua McGinty (@JoshuaMcGinty_) January 10, 2021

Ryan Kent constantly looking for the ball and driving at defenders. Been a while since he’s looked this aggressive 👏 — Bongani_Cartel (@Pena_Cartel) January 10, 2021

Ryan Kent was brilliant today, loved his back heel for alfies second goal — the man with no name 😆 (@rangerslad1983) January 10, 2021

This is the Ryan Kent we have been looking for. Sensational 👏🏼 — Billy. 👨🏼‍🦰 (@TheQuietKid18) January 10, 2021

Alfredo Morelos will deservedly get a lot of the plaudits for today’s win, but Ryan Kent was absolutely amazing today. The 8 days of rest have done him a world of good. — Chris Millington (@ChrisMilIington) January 10, 2021