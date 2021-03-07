Rangers fans react to Ryan Kent display vs St Mirren

Rangers moved to within one point of their 55th Scottish Premiership title with a 3-0 win over St Mirren last night.

Steven Gerrard’s side were dominant from start to finish and they could have easily scored more goals.


The likes of Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos were outstanding for the home side.

Kent was arguably the best player on the pitch yesterday and the 24-year-old winger opened the scoring for his side with a stunning strike and he managed to set up Ianis Hagi for the third goal of the game.

The former Liverpool winger is in red hot form right now and he has managed to score four times in his last five games.

Rangers could secure the title this weekend if Celtic lose against Dundee United.

The Ibrox outfit have been unplayable at times this season and they are yet to be beaten in the Scottish League so far. It remains to be seen whether they can finish the season as Invincibles.

The Scottish outfit have done well in the European competitions as well and they will be looking to focus on the Europa League once the league title is secured.

Meanwhile, some of the Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the performance of Ryan Kent last night and here is what they had to say.

 