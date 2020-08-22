Rangers fans react to Ryan Kent display vs Kilmarnock

Rangers picked up a 2-0 win over Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership today and Gerrard will be delighted with the performance from his players.

Ryan Kent and Kemar Roofe scored the goals for the Ibrox giants and they are now three points clear at the top of the table.





Although it was a collectively good performance from the Rangers players, it is evident that Kent was the standout player today. The winger ran the show for his side and he scored a vital goal.

Today’s performance from Kent shows why Rangers cannot afford to sell him this summer if they want to win trophies. He is one of their best players and they must do everything in their power to hold on to him.

The 23-year-old winger has been linked with a move to Leeds United recently but Rangers turned down an offer from the Whites. It will be interesting to see if the Premier League side come back with an improved offer for the player in the coming weeks.

Kent is thought to be happy at Rangers and the fans will be desperate for him to stay for the foreseeable future.

Here is what the Rangers fans had to say about his performance today.

Ryan Kent was absolute class today. Always making himself available and looking to get the ball forward. God help us if we lost him! — Mark McCreadie (@Creads_84) August 22, 2020

Credit to Ryan Kent for putting in a top performance amidst PL interest. — West End Bluenose (@WestEndBluenose) August 22, 2020

Ryan Kent was MOTM by a mile by the way. — Tags (@tagsbo) August 22, 2020

One things for sure @RangersFC don’t sell Ryan Kent — ClownShoes🤓🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🤘 (@scottFsquier12) August 22, 2020

Some of us baulked a bit when we paid what we did for Ryan Kent, but he has years ahead of him and has already improved hugely under Gerrard. A year or two from now he will be even better – think about that. We simply can’t sell him now 🔴⚪️🔵 — Paul T (@HamptonCaught) August 22, 2020

Ryan Kent 🔥 — BillyKennedy (@Billy_Kennedy_) August 22, 2020

Can’t let ryan Kent go anywhere this season if we’re wanting trophies — Leon Mattinson (@leonmattinson) August 22, 2020