Blog Competitions Scottish Premier League Rangers fans react to Ryan Kent display vs Hamilton

Rangers fans react to Ryan Kent display vs Hamilton

22 October, 2018 English Premier League, Liverpool, Rangers, Scottish Premier League


Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard earned his first victory away from Ibrox after the Gers won 4-1 against Hamilton Academical on Sunday.

Ryan Kent scored the opening goal for the Gers before Steven Boyd equalised in the 80th minute. However, two quick goals from James Tavernier and one from Alfredo Morelos put the game beyond doubt.

With this victory, Rangers have now jumped to fifth in the Scottish Premiership table, only two points behind Celtic.

Kent, who joined Rangers this summer on loan from Liverpool, scored his third goal of the season on Sunday. The 21-year-old winger started the match, played for 87 minutes, and had a great game overall.

While Rangers fans are absolutely delighted with their summer signing, Liverpool fans are happy to see him progressing swiftly under Gerrard.

Here are some of the selected tweets:

Rangers will now face Spartak Moscow at Ibrox on Thursday in the Europa League before a League Cup semi-final with Aberdeen at Hampden Park on Sunday.

Everton fans react to Ademola Lookman display vs Crystal Palace
Daniel Gabbidon advises Crystal Palace to sign a striker

About The Author

saikat

European Football Analyst working for Soccerlens. Can find me on twitter @saikatm87