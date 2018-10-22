Rangers fans react to Ryan Kent display vs Hamilton

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard earned his first victory away from Ibrox after the Gers won 4-1 against Hamilton Academical on Sunday.
Ryan Kent scored the opening goal for the Gers before Steven Boyd equalised in the 80th minute. However, two quick goals from James Tavernier and one from Alfredo Morelos put the game beyond doubt.
With this victory, Rangers have now jumped to fifth in the Scottish Premiership table, only two points behind Celtic.
Kent, who joined Rangers this summer on loan from Liverpool, scored his third goal of the season on Sunday. The 21-year-old winger started the match, played for 87 minutes, and had a great game overall.
While Rangers fans are absolutely delighted with their summer signing, Liverpool fans are happy to see him progressing swiftly under Gerrard.
Here are some of the selected tweets:
Get him signed up permanently now!!!
— David Nimmo (@Nimsay1872) October 21, 2018
Cracking finish from the @LFC man. Good to see Stevie G doing such a great job at @RangersFC
— Lawrence McNeela (@McneelaLawrence) October 21, 2018
He’s excellent xxx
— EBT Graeme 🔴⚪🔵 (@bassmanham) October 21, 2018
How gid is Ryan Kent by the way?! We have to buy him in the summer 🇬🇧
— David Anderson (@spexonthebeach) October 21, 2018
Ryan Kent and Harry Wilson doing the business for Rangers and Derby. Would love to see them take another step and become a part of #LFC regular match squad next year.
— Jan Tommy Haugli (@jtommy84) October 21, 2018
I love Ryan Kent, hope he comes back next season to be apart of the squad. Quality player
— Dylan Walker (@Frosty_The_Duck) October 21, 2018
Rangers will now face Spartak Moscow at Ibrox on Thursday in the Europa League before a League Cup semi-final with Aberdeen at Hampden Park on Sunday.