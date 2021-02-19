Rangers fans react to Ryan Kent display vs Antwerp

Rangers picked up a 4-3 win over Royal Antwerp in the Europa League last night.

Steven Gerrard’s side will be in the driving seat heading into the second leg of the contest now. They have a lead to protect and four crucial away goals in the bag.





The Scottish outfit did well to come back from 3-2 down to secure a thrilling win over the Belgian side and the fans but delighted with the impact of Ryan Kent.

The 24-year-old winger did not start the game because of a knock but he made a stunning impact after replacing Kemar Roofe on the 45th minute.

The Rangers winger scored a sensational goal and helped his side fight back from a goal down. The Antwerp defenders struggled to cope with his pace and directness.

Kent has been inconsistent at times this season but he proved last night why he is one of the best players at the club. Gerrard will be delighted with the former Liverpool winger’s impact and it will be interesting to see if the Rangers boss decides to field Kent from the start in the return leg.

Some of the Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Kent’s display against Antwerp and here is what they had to say.

Thats the Ryan Kent we all love 🇬🇧💙⚽️👊 pic.twitter.com/sm8UXjpuHk — Andrew Bluebells (@andrewbluebells) February 18, 2021

Ryan Kent btw: comes on, scores, wins the penalty and almost scores again. Great half 👏 — 55_Cartel (@Pena_Cartel) February 18, 2021

That is absolutely sensational from Ryan Kent absolutely delighted for him. — Rangers Bantz (@RangersBanter17) February 18, 2021

That’s the Ryan Kent I’ve be greeting to see for last few months 💙 https://t.co/r53Sr5AbKq — Ian Mac (@iMac_1991) February 18, 2021

@ryankent Take a bow ⚽️👏👏👏 brilliant goal and performance 🔴⚪️🔵🏆 — graeme shankland (@gshank72) February 18, 2021