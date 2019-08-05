Rangers fans react to Ryan Jack’s performance vs Kilmarnock

Rangers picked up a late win over Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premier League yesterday and Steven Gerrard will be delighted with his side’s start to the season.
Connor Goldson scored the winner in injury time to hand the Ibrox giants the victory.
Scott Arfield’s first-half goal had given Rangers a well-deserved lead but O’Donnell’s 83rd-minute strike levelled things up.
It seemed like the two teams would cancel each other out but Rangers managed to edge it right at the end.
Rangers were the better team over the 90 minutes and they would be very disappointed if Goldson didn’t score the winner.
They will be hoping to build on this and put together a winning run in the league now.
Rangers will be aiming to dethrone Celtic as the champions of Scotland this season.
Meanwhile, Ryan Jack’s performance caught the eye of the away fans. He impressed for Rangers and was one of the best players on the pitch yesterday.
Kilmarnock struggled to contain him and here is how the Rangers fans have reacted to the 27-year-old’s display on social media.
Ryan Jack is our best midfielder. Defensively we have no one better in midfield and since he’s started contributing offensively it’s hard to say anyone else is better.
— Robbie 🏴🇬🇧 (@Miller_R21) August 5, 2019
The overall performance yesterday wasn’t our best but I thought Steven Davis and Ryan Jack were the standouts for us. Thought they were both excellent
— JW_72 (@JwWatp) August 5, 2019
Ryan jack should be he was class
— Nathan Gillie (@gillie15) August 5, 2019
Ryan Jack was the best player on the park how did he get a 6
— Jamie Kennedy (@JamieKennedy95) August 5, 2019
8 yet Ryan Jack and Steven Davis get a 6 😂😂 two best players on the park https://t.co/4cVv0gAKZM
— King Kamara (@BenRFC3) August 5, 2019