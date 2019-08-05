Blog Columns Site News Rangers fans react to Ryan Jack’s performance vs Kilmarnock

Rangers picked up a late win over Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premier League yesterday and Steven Gerrard will be delighted with his side’s start to the season.

Connor Goldson scored the winner in injury time to hand the Ibrox giants the victory.

Scott Arfield’s first-half goal had given Rangers a well-deserved lead but O’Donnell’s 83rd-minute strike levelled things up.

It seemed like the two teams would cancel each other out but Rangers managed to edge it right at the end.

Rangers were the better team over the 90 minutes and they would be very disappointed if Goldson didn’t score the winner.

They will be hoping to build on this and put together a winning run in the league now.

Rangers will be aiming to dethrone Celtic as the champions of Scotland this season.

Meanwhile, Ryan Jack’s performance caught the eye of the away fans. He impressed for Rangers and was one of the best players on the pitch yesterday.

Kilmarnock struggled to contain him and here is how the Rangers fans have reacted to the 27-year-old’s display on social media.

