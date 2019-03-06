Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Rangers fans react to Ryan Jack’s injury news

6 March, 2019 General Football News, Rangers, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has picked up a foot injury and he could be sidelined for a while.

According to Evening Times, the 27-year-old had a check-up on Monday and he has been asked to wear a protective boot for the time being.

It will be interesting to see find out the extent of the damage.

Losing him for a few weeks would be a massive blow for Steven Gerrard’s side and he will be hoping for Jack’s swift return.

Ryan Jack has been a key player for Rangers this season and his absence will hurt Rangers’ title and cup aspirations this season. He has been one of the most consistent players at the club and Gerrard will need him to reduce the gap with Celtic.

The fans were quite disappointed with the news as well and they have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the injury worry.

Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.

