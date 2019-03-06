Rangers fans react to Ryan Jack’s injury news

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has picked up a foot injury and he could be sidelined for a while.
According to Evening Times, the 27-year-old had a check-up on Monday and he has been asked to wear a protective boot for the time being.
It will be interesting to see find out the extent of the damage.
Losing him for a few weeks would be a massive blow for Steven Gerrard’s side and he will be hoping for Jack’s swift return.
Ryan Jack has been a key player for Rangers this season and his absence will hurt Rangers’ title and cup aspirations this season. He has been one of the most consistent players at the club and Gerrard will need him to reduce the gap with Celtic.
The fans were quite disappointed with the news as well and they have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the injury worry.
Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.
Gutted for Ryan Jack if as expected hes broke his foot, no wonder he was below par yesterday. Hes had a great season so hope it’s not too serious.
— Rangers Bantz (@RangersBanter17) March 4, 2019
If Jack is out the huge problem for me is the whole Davis scenario, he’s looked way off it but with injury to Jack will Gerrard feel the need to play him due to the name and reputation that goes along with it u can tell he’s always going to be one of the first subs used…
— jp (@john_p72) March 4, 2019
Ryan Jack being injured is a big blow. Would be less of a blow if Steven Davis had managed to recapture some form. But he hasn’t. McCrorie (& then Coulibaly) would most likely be Jack’s replacement not Davis.
— Dougie 🇨🇴 (@54Beats44) March 5, 2019
It’s a big blow if Ryan Jack has broken his foot, especially with the games coming up
— Birmingham RSC (@RSCBirmingham) March 5, 2019
He has been excellent all Season, but did not look himself on Sunday, if his foot is broken ? He will be missed, luckily young Ross can cover for him
— BlueZulu (@riomxela) March 5, 2019