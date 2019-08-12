Rangers fans react to Ryan Jack’s display vs Hibs

Rangers picked up a 6-1 win over Hibernian at the weekend.
Jermain Defoe bagged an impressive hattrick for the Ibrox outfit and Steven Gerrard will be delighted with his team’s performance.
Rangers have started the season well and they will be looking to build on it.
They will want to challenge Celtic for the title this season and a good start will be vital.
Despite Defoe’s goalscoring exploits against Hibs, Ryan Jack managed to impress the most with his performance.
The 27-year-old Rangers midfielder is in very good form and he was arguably the best player on the pitch.
The fans seemed delighted with his display and it will be interesting to see if he can continue to perform at this level in the coming weeks.
Jack is a key player for Rangers right now and Gerrard will need him in top form to challenge for the top honours.
Some of the Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the player and his performance at the weekend. Here are the reactions from earlier.
Ryan Jack is different class
— Greig Taylor (@greigtaylor1) August 11, 2019
What a performance from RJ today different class
— Kings Park Rovers (@kingsparkrovers) August 11, 2019
Very Good player… has to speed up his use of the ball though. Slows down attack far too much when we need a goal
— Daniel Mclean (@danielmclean111) August 11, 2019
Ryan jack is is absolutely superb man
— Allay McGaughey (@allaymik) August 11, 2019
Ryan Jack = Class ! 🔴⚪️🔵
— bof76 (@Bof76R) August 11, 2019