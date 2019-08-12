Blog Columns Site News Rangers fans react to Ryan Jack’s display vs Hibs

12 August, 2019 General Football News, Rangers, Scottish Premier League, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Rangers picked up a 6-1 win over Hibernian at the weekend.

Jermain Defoe bagged an impressive hattrick for the Ibrox outfit and Steven Gerrard will be delighted with his team’s performance.

Rangers have started the season well and they will be looking to build on it.

They will want to challenge Celtic for the title this season and a good start will be vital.

Despite Defoe’s goalscoring exploits against Hibs, Ryan Jack managed to impress the most with his performance.

The 27-year-old Rangers midfielder is in very good form and he was arguably the best player on the pitch.

The fans seemed delighted with his display and it will be interesting to see if he can continue to perform at this level in the coming weeks.

Jack is a key player for Rangers right now and Gerrard will need him in top form to challenge for the top honours.

Some of the Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the player and his performance at the weekend. Here are the reactions from earlier.

