Rangers fans react to Ryan Jack’s display vs Celtic

Rangers crashed to a 2-1 defeat against Celtic in the Old Firm Derby yesterday.
They did well to get back into the game despite going down early. Steven Gerrard’s side held their own despite Alfredo Morelos’ sending off as well.
However, Forrest’s late goal earned a vital win for Celtic in the end. Ryan Kent scored for the visitors but it wasn’t enough.
The fans will be frustrated with some of the performances out there. The likes of Morelos have let the team down again.
Steven Gerrard will have to address these issues in the summer if the Gers want to be in the title race next season.
The Ibrox outfit are second in the table but that is simply not good enough after the kind of backing Gerrard received from the board in the transfer market.
Ryan Jack put in a disappointing performance for the visitors and the fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the 27-year-old’s display.
Here are some of the reactions from earlier.
Ryan Jack was anonymous that half….like he has been since he scored against this mob in December
— The Rangers Bluenose® (@RangersBluenose) March 31, 2019
Ryan Jack is having a shocker
— Staunch StevieG (@StevieGc01872) March 31, 2019
Ryan Jack is having a horrible game.
— Nacho Man 🇬🇧🏐 (@nachoman18721) March 31, 2019
He’s rotten
— ftsfa (@buckie1983) March 31, 2019
Ryan jack offers nothing going forward
— David Dewar (@DavidDewar1) March 31, 2019