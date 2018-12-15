Blog Competitions Scottish Premier League Rangers fans react to Ryan Hardie display vs Hearts

Rangers fans react to Ryan Hardie display vs Hearts

15 December, 2018 Rangers, Scottish Premier League


Glasgow Rangers fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to react to on-loan Ibrox striker Ryan Hardie’s performance on Friday night.

The 21-year-old is a highly rated young striker who made senior debut for the Gers in 2014 after graduating from the club’s youth academy.

He has made 17 senior appearances for the club in all competitions till date, and has spent loan spells at Raith Rovers, St Mirren, and Livingston.

The youngster failed to make an impact under both Pedro Caixinha and Graeme Murty last season. However, his recent form for Livingston is encouraging and it has left many Rangers fans excited.

Hardie scored twice in a 5-0 win against Hearts on Friday, showcasing his vast potential. He has now taken his goal tally to three in four games since he returned from a knee injury.

The youngster will be hoping to score frequently from here on to impressed Steven Gerrard in order to earn a stay at the Ibrox in the summer.

He is out of contract with the Gers at the end of the season, and it remains to be seen whether the club hand him a new deal to continue his career at Glasgow.

Here are some of the selected tweets from the Rangers fans:

