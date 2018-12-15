Rangers fans react to Ryan Hardie display vs Hearts

Glasgow Rangers fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to react to on-loan Ibrox striker Ryan Hardie’s performance on Friday night.
The 21-year-old is a highly rated young striker who made senior debut for the Gers in 2014 after graduating from the club’s youth academy.
He has made 17 senior appearances for the club in all competitions till date, and has spent loan spells at Raith Rovers, St Mirren, and Livingston.
The youngster failed to make an impact under both Pedro Caixinha and Graeme Murty last season. However, his recent form for Livingston is encouraging and it has left many Rangers fans excited.
Hardie scored twice in a 5-0 win against Hearts on Friday, showcasing his vast potential. He has now taken his goal tally to three in four games since he returned from a knee injury.
The youngster will be hoping to score frequently from here on to impressed Steven Gerrard in order to earn a stay at the Ibrox in the summer.
He is out of contract with the Gers at the end of the season, and it remains to be seen whether the club hand him a new deal to continue his career at Glasgow.
Here are some of the selected tweets from the Rangers fans:
How many more goals does Ryan hardie have to score… 🔴⚪️🔵
— Liam Weir (@LiamWeir3) December 15, 2018
Ryan Hardie surely a better option than Umar Sadiq?
— Adam Boyd (@adamb93) December 15, 2018
Good to see young Ryan Hardie coming back tonight and getting a couple, you must have seen more of this lad than 90% of the rangers family is there a chance he could become our No9 in your option?
— Craig McDermott (@Craig_McD) December 14, 2018
Should we just recall Ryan Hardie? 🤔
— Lisa Orr (@LisaOrr91) December 14, 2018
Can anyone tell me why Ryan Hardie is at least not getting a chance in our first team squad, Boys been out injured for months, comes back straight back in the goals, 3 goals in 2 games! Cracking finisher @RangersFC @TheLoudenTavern @sgoode77
— Adam Bulloch (@AdamBulloch116) December 15, 2018
Ryan Hardie has got to be worth a recall…. the boy scores wherever he goes
— Rangers Easy OK (@CFLOYAL) December 15, 2018
Always thought Ryan Hardie’s a class player mate. Reckon Stevie G is keeping an eye. If your free next week fancy going out for a coffee?
— Chris Grant (@Chris_grant1) December 15, 2018
Ryan Hardie needs to get a fair crack of the whip when he comes back off loan
— Jamie EBT McBrushco (@Brushco77) December 14, 2018