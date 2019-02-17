Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Rangers fans react to Ross McCrorie’s display against St Johnstone

17 February, 2019


Rangers were held to a 0-0 draw by St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership yesterday.

Steven Gerrard’s men could have closed the gap with league leaders Celtic with a win but they struggled to create too many chances and test the opposition keeper.

Alfredo Morelos’ suspension seems to have affected their attacking play. The Colombian has been carrying Rangers’ attack all season and the likes of Defoe failed to deliver in his absence.

The fans were quite unimpressed with some of the performances yesterday and Ross McCrorie’s display was quite disappointing in particular.

The 20-year-old had a quiet game for the home side and his lack of composure on the ball stood out.

The youngster can play as a centre back as well as a defensive midfielder but he needs to improve his ability on the ball if he wants to hold down a regular starting berth under Steven Gerrard.

Rangers fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Ross McCrorie’s performance yesterday and here are some of the reactions.

