Rangers fans react to Ross McCrorie’s display against St Johnstone

Rangers were held to a 0-0 draw by St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership yesterday.
Steven Gerrard’s men could have closed the gap with league leaders Celtic with a win but they struggled to create too many chances and test the opposition keeper.
Alfredo Morelos’ suspension seems to have affected their attacking play. The Colombian has been carrying Rangers’ attack all season and the likes of Defoe failed to deliver in his absence.
The fans were quite unimpressed with some of the performances yesterday and Ross McCrorie’s display was quite disappointing in particular.
The 20-year-old had a quiet game for the home side and his lack of composure on the ball stood out.
The youngster can play as a centre back as well as a defensive midfielder but he needs to improve his ability on the ball if he wants to hold down a regular starting berth under Steven Gerrard.
Rangers fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Ross McCrorie’s performance yesterday and here are some of the reactions.
Davis… Kind of performance that gets loans cut short. So off the pace. McCrorie’s not a playmaker but a playbreaker, as it were. Who else was there? Barisic, less said the better.
— Foreign Rangers Fan (@KylEnsign) February 16, 2019
Defoe,Kent ,candiass ,davis and mccrorie all need to look at themselves that was terrible not good enough !!!!!!!!!!!!!
— GJQ1984rfc (@GrahamQuigg) February 16, 2019
McCrorie has been woeful too. Every second touch a tackle.
— pat (@pkelly67) February 16, 2019
Ross McCrorie is not a footballer. Absolutely abysmal.
— Bartin Main (@Bart1nMain) February 16, 2019
We severely lack quality in the final third. It’s embarrassing. Too defensive. Candeias does nothing apart from stick his thumbs up to ppl. McCrorie has no ability on the ball. Middleton is raw and should not be relied upon to change a game.
— @AndyStewart✌🍕 (@4ndyStewart) February 16, 2019