Rangers fans react to Ross McCormack transfer link

Glasgow Rangers are reportedly keen to sign Aston Villa striker Ross McCormack with Steven Gerrard keen to bring the former Gers striker to Ibrox this month.
According to reports from Teamtalk, Rangers are interested in signing McCormack from Villa on loan in the summer transfer window, but could face competition from League One side Sunderland.
The report claims that Villa are looking to offload the 31-year-old striker on loan and are also willing to cover almost of all his £40k-per-week wages.
McCormack started his playing career at Rangers and won’t be a bad signing for the Gers, with Gerrard looking to sign a striker to add competition for Alfredo Morelos.
Right now, Gerrard has Morelos and Umar Sadiq as two promising strikers, but McCormack would bring a wealth of experience to the side.
McCormack has endured a frustrating time at Villa, managing just three goals in 20 games. Furthermore, he has a strained relationship with Steve Bruce and hasn’t featured for the Villans since September of last year.
He has shown qualities with 13 goals in a superb loan spell at Australian club Melbourne Victory last season, and Rangers boss is probably looking for him to make a similar impact at the Glasgow club.
Rangers fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after the news broke out. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Ross McCormack to rangers might not be a bad move for him if he can get back amongst the goals
— Steven McD (@Steffmcd80) August 20, 2018
Good signing if true. He’s had his problems but still a talented player
— Chris 🇬🇧 (@chrisross786) August 20, 2018
Bring him in. Run riot here.
— Ricki Silver. (@POOREVIEWS) August 20, 2018
Get him in. Great signing and certainly knows where the onion bag is from free kicks 👌
— John Bolger (@johnbolger82) August 20, 2018
Yeah I can see where that particular player would appeal to Steven Gerrard… What with his work ethic etc…
— James Conway (@jxycon) August 20, 2018
Not getting the hate for McCormack. If rumour is true then I’m for it on loan. Guy scores goals. Last season he scored 14 out of 17 in Aussie league. Would be good option to have.
— Chris McLaughlin (@Chr1sMcLaughlin) August 20, 2018
Imagine the meltdown if we signed a centre half, Lafferty and McCormack 😂😂
— David Anderson (@estateplonker) August 20, 2018