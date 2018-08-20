Blog Competitions English Championship Rangers fans react to Ross McCormack transfer link

Rangers fans react to Ross McCormack transfer link

20 August, 2018 Aston Villa, English Championship, Rangers, Scottish Premier League


Glasgow Rangers are reportedly keen to sign Aston Villa striker Ross McCormack with Steven Gerrard keen to bring the former Gers striker to Ibrox this month.

According to reports from Teamtalk, Rangers are interested in signing McCormack from Villa on loan in the summer transfer window, but could face competition from League One side Sunderland.

The report claims that Villa are looking to offload the 31-year-old striker on loan and are also willing to cover almost of all his £40k-per-week wages.

McCormack started his playing career at Rangers and won’t be a bad signing for the Gers, with Gerrard looking to sign a striker to add competition for Alfredo Morelos.

Right now, Gerrard has Morelos and Umar Sadiq as two promising strikers, but McCormack would bring a wealth of experience to the side.

McCormack has endured a frustrating time at Villa, managing just three goals in 20 games. Furthermore, he has a strained relationship with Steve Bruce and hasn’t featured for the Villans since September of last year.

He has shown qualities with 13 goals in a superb loan spell at Australian club Melbourne Victory last season, and Rangers boss is probably looking for him to make a similar impact at the Glasgow club.

Rangers fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after the news broke out. Here are some of the selected tweets:

About The Author

johnblake