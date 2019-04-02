Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Rangers fans react to reported Steven Gerrard’s summer transfer plans

Rangers fans react to reported Steven Gerrard’s summer transfer plans

2 April, 2019 Rangers, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Glasgow Rangers are expected to be active again in the summer and several new faces could arrive at the Ibrox club.

This has indeed been a long season for the Gers, and they have just frizzled away at a time when they needed to tighten the gap. Under Steven Gerrard, they have shown signs of progress, especially in European games, but the Liverpool legend still needs the right profile of players to make Rangers more competitive.

Gerrard has recently suggested that Rangers are in the market to bring new players to Ibrox during the summer transfer window.

Rangers are said to be interested in signing players like Jordan Jones, Graeme Shinnie, Jake Hastie, Greg Stewart, and Daniel Bachmann.

The names that have emerged as Rangers’ transfer targets have become a concern for many Gers fans, and some of them have taken to social networking site Twitter to voice their disappointment.

Rangers need to be ambitious in the transfer market and they need to be smart in their approach. In order to close the gap with Celtic next season, they need quality additions, and it remains to be seen whether they come up with better targets than the names mentioned above.

Tottenham interested in Michael Keane
Newcastle fans react to Lascelles' display vs Arsenal

About The Author

johnblake