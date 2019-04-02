Rangers fans react to reported Steven Gerrard’s summer transfer plans

Glasgow Rangers are expected to be active again in the summer and several new faces could arrive at the Ibrox club.
This has indeed been a long season for the Gers, and they have just frizzled away at a time when they needed to tighten the gap. Under Steven Gerrard, they have shown signs of progress, especially in European games, but the Liverpool legend still needs the right profile of players to make Rangers more competitive.
Gerrard has recently suggested that Rangers are in the market to bring new players to Ibrox during the summer transfer window.
Rangers are said to be interested in signing players like Jordan Jones, Graeme Shinnie, Jake Hastie, Greg Stewart, and Daniel Bachmann.
The names that have emerged as Rangers’ transfer targets have become a concern for many Gers fans, and some of them have taken to social networking site Twitter to voice their disappointment.
Currently it looks like the first incoming players this summer could be
Jordan Jones
Greame Shinnie
Jake Hastie
Greg Stewart
Daniel Bachmann (possibly)
Thoughts?
— Ibrox Chat (@IbroxChat) April 1, 2019
Shinnie 🤮Just no…. I sincerely hope we’re setting our sights higher than his likes.
— Amsterdammer 1872 (@arthur_mac74) April 1, 2019
Depressing if that’s the best we have to look forward to. Can’t see this as progress more like running slowly up the downward moving escalator.
— Blue Army Faction (@BlueArmyFaction) April 1, 2019
Not exactly inspiring
— Sir Randolph Davenport-Smythe (@Sir_Randolph_VC) April 2, 2019
Jones and the lad Hastie have potential the others no thanks not good enough
— ewan morrison (@ewanmo1982) April 1, 2019
A team full of squad players at best
— Josh (@JoshSkilling) April 2, 2019
All decent squad players but we need some proper quality in the team, particularly in attack
— Andy Stevenson (@AndyStevenson86) April 1, 2019
Terrible
— DM• (@1872_dave) April 1, 2019
All good SPFL Premiership standard but are any better than what we have in priority areas. Are they going to win us a league, cup or both. It’s bloating the squad further instead of adding quality. Sideways step if accurate.
— Russell Brown (@RussellBrown72) April 1, 2019
When it is looked back at in years to come it will always be mentioned our absence from the league and financial problems unlike our 9 in a row 🇬🇧
— BBC Scotland Slayer (@Naefearrfc) April 1, 2019
Rangers need to be ambitious in the transfer market and they need to be smart in their approach. In order to close the gap with Celtic next season, they need quality additions, and it remains to be seen whether they come up with better targets than the names mentioned above.