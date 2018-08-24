Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Rangers fans react to Ovie Ejaria’s performance against FC Ufa

Steven Gerrard’s side took another step towards the Europa League group stages with a win over FC Ufa last night.

Connor Goldson handed his side a vital advantage in the first leg with an early goal.

However, the 25-year-old centre back wasn’t the only one who put on a spectacular display. On-loan Liverpool midfielder Ovie Ejaria had his best game for the club as well.

The technically gifted playmaker ran the show against Ufa and he was at the heart of everything creative. The young midfielder controlled the tempo of the game and drove his team forward throughout the game.

Ejaria is an accomplished dribbler and his ability to carry the ball further up the pitch proved to be vital for Gerrard’s side.

Steven Gerrard seemed delighted with the young player’s performance last night. The Rangers boss showered praise on his new signing.

Here is how the Rangers fans reacted to Ejaria’s performance against FC Ufa.

