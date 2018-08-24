Rangers fans react to Ovie Ejaria’s performance against FC Ufa

Steven Gerrard’s side took another step towards the Europa League group stages with a win over FC Ufa last night.
Connor Goldson handed his side a vital advantage in the first leg with an early goal.
However, the 25-year-old centre back wasn’t the only one who put on a spectacular display. On-loan Liverpool midfielder Ovie Ejaria had his best game for the club as well.
The technically gifted playmaker ran the show against Ufa and he was at the heart of everything creative. The young midfielder controlled the tempo of the game and drove his team forward throughout the game.
Ejaria is an accomplished dribbler and his ability to carry the ball further up the pitch proved to be vital for Gerrard’s side.
Steven Gerrard seemed delighted with the young player’s performance last night. The Rangers boss showered praise on his new signing.
🎙️SG: Last night was Ejaria's best 90 minutes together, he was great last night. I think him and the fans can grow together as he will improve and entertain each week.
— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) August 24, 2018
Here is how the Rangers fans reacted to Ejaria’s performance against FC Ufa.
Thought Ejaria was class tonight, totally ran the midfield. Wee roulette’s and step-overs he had Ufa falling over themselves. His passing was pinpoint as well.
Definitely growing into a player.
— Ibrox Loyal (@IL_Official) August 23, 2018
Ryan jack & Ejaria Have been outstanding
— CJ (@Cjnovo992) August 23, 2018
Ejaria we’ll deserved man of the match
— Snagsy (@Snagsy1980) August 23, 2018
Thought Ejaria had his best game for us. A couple of decent runs & used the ball very well.
— Andy McKellar (@AMcKellar89) August 23, 2018
Ejaria motm. Growing with each game.
— Simon (@simon1872) August 23, 2018
I really rate Ejaria, keeps the ball moving and always available. Quiet and effective midfield player for us
— Ross Tannen (@RossTannen) August 23, 2018
Ejaria was different gravy tonight, hopefully his last few performances will silence the doubters
— Vintage Rangers Shirts (@RangersShirts) August 23, 2018
Another great European night at #Ibrox shagger goldson katic #solid Ejaria best game for Rangers last night 👍 could have been doing with another goal but take the win and we go again #Watp #followfollow #Rfc pic.twitter.com/zNDLpNOgEa
— kevin mcmahon (@mcmahon_84) August 24, 2018
What a shift Ejaria put in tonight, different class
— craig killin (@ckger147) August 23, 2018
Ejaria has been untouchable tonight🔥🔥🔥
— Adam Jaoui (@adamjaoui96) August 23, 2018