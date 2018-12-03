Rangers fans react to Ovie Ejaria’s display vs Hearts

Rangers picked up a 2-1 win over Hearts in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.
Goals from Alfredo Morelos and Conor Goldson ensured the three points for Steven Gerrard’s side.
The win takes Rangers to the top of the table, one point above defending champions Celtic. The hoops have a game in hand.
Gareth McAuley’s own goal gave the home side the lead halfway through the first half but Rangers scored twice in quick succession to take the lead within the first 45 minutes.
Scott Arfield was sent off for the away side in the second half but Steven Gerrard’s men held on for a crucial win in the title race.
Keeper Allan McGregor was in inspired form once again after his heroics in the Europa League. The experienced shot stopper has been in sensational form since joining the Scottish giants in the summer.
Rangers fans weren’t too happy with Ovie Ejaria’s performance and they took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the on-loan Liverpool midfielder.
Here are some of the best reactions.
Thought everyone bar Ejaria had a great game. Can’t choose a player. Us!
— Ross Watson (@RossWat70794551) December 2, 2018
Aye Ejaria is shite anaw to be fair id want someone in January then arfield jack
— Nadden (@NathanielHadden) December 2, 2018
He certainly gave us a bit of defensive cover as well, backtracking was generally good
but did Ejaria actually play today??
— James Halley (@jhalley73) December 2, 2018
One thing we need to do is drop Ejaria. He’s lazy and cant pass. . In my opinion a new creative midfielder is a must along with Ross Macrorie playing it out from the back. We need to learn how to keep possession.
— Wolfy (@nicol_euan) December 2, 2018
Ejaria and Coulibaly not up to the same standard as their teammates today
— Faceless 👤 (@FacelessRanger) December 2, 2018
Both on the ball were poor. But Ejaria for me was our weak link first touch at times is awful takes too many touches
— The Famous (@TheFamousRFC) December 2, 2018
My opinion you’ve got yours him and ejaria were passengers first half
— dannyb1872#letsgo (@dannyb1872) December 2, 2018
Everyone got pass marks today except Ejaria. Gerrard needs to sign an improvement in January guy is an empty jersey
— The Famous (@TheFamousRFC) December 2, 2018