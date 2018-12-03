Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Rangers fans react to Ovie Ejaria’s display vs Hearts

3 December, 2018 Rangers, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Rangers picked up a 2-1 win over Hearts in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

Goals from Alfredo Morelos and Conor Goldson ensured the three points for Steven Gerrard’s side.

The win takes Rangers to the top of the table, one point above defending champions Celtic. The hoops have a game in hand.

Gareth McAuley’s own goal gave the home side the lead halfway through the first half but Rangers scored twice in quick succession to take the lead within the first 45 minutes.

Scott Arfield was sent off for the away side in the second half but Steven Gerrard’s men held on for a crucial win in the title race.

Keeper Allan McGregor was in inspired form once again after his heroics in the Europa League. The experienced shot stopper has been in sensational form since joining the Scottish giants in the summer.

Rangers fans weren’t too happy with Ovie Ejaria’s performance and they took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the on-loan Liverpool midfielder.

Here are some of the best reactions.

