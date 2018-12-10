Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Rangers fans react to Ovie Ejaria’s display vs Dundee

Rangers fans react to Ovie Ejaria’s display vs Dundee

10 December, 2018 Rangers, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Rangers were held to a 1-1 draw against Dundee in the Scottish Premiership last night.

Steven Gerrard’s side struggled to find a way past ten man Dundee and they will be bitterly disappointed to have dropped two vital points.

Kenny Miller gave the home side an early lead and Rangers equalized through Andy Halliday after the sending off of Nathan Ralph.

The draw leaves Rangers second in the table, two points off Celtic.

It will be interesting to see if they can bounce back in the Europa League game during the midweek. The fans will be expecting a big reaction.

Rangers have been quite inconsistent in the league this season and they must improve if they want to challenge for the title.

The Ibrox faithful weren’t too impressed with midfielder Ovie Ejaria’s performance against Dundee.

They took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the on-loan midfielder’s display and here are some of the best reactions from earlier.

Celtic fans react to Craig Gordon's display vs Kilmarnock
Boyata could leave Celtic with future uncertain in January, Rodgers eyes replacement

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com