Rangers fans react to Ovie Ejaria’s display vs Dundee

Rangers were held to a 1-1 draw against Dundee in the Scottish Premiership last night.
Steven Gerrard’s side struggled to find a way past ten man Dundee and they will be bitterly disappointed to have dropped two vital points.
Kenny Miller gave the home side an early lead and Rangers equalized through Andy Halliday after the sending off of Nathan Ralph.
The draw leaves Rangers second in the table, two points off Celtic.
It will be interesting to see if they can bounce back in the Europa League game during the midweek. The fans will be expecting a big reaction.
Rangers have been quite inconsistent in the league this season and they must improve if they want to challenge for the title.
The Ibrox faithful weren’t too impressed with midfielder Ovie Ejaria’s performance against Dundee.
They took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the on-loan midfielder’s display and here are some of the best reactions from earlier.
For me worrall and ejaria can go back ASAP worse than useless absolutely disgraceful Katic has been replaced by that imposter
— Cammy McShannon 🇬🇧 (@CammyRfc1873) December 9, 2018
Ejaria dreadful, whole team nowhere near good enough
— 🅱️antaClaus❄️ (@HackerCamel) December 9, 2018
Ejaria is fkn awful
— Stuart Thomson🇬🇧 (@StuartT1872) December 9, 2018
Ejaria when he gets the ball. pic.twitter.com/M9yTK1EX1k
— Scott Bogle (@BogzzACAB) December 9, 2018
Can ejaria not shoot, he’s garbage
— Graeme🇬🇧🏴🇨🇦 (@18WATP72) December 9, 2018
Ejaria on the Christmas night out. pic.twitter.com/jUgALpflLJ
— John McDougall 🧟♂️🧟♀️ (@MrMcDiddle) December 9, 2018
Ovie Ejaria every time he’s on a football pitch pic.twitter.com/l7iRfTZEDG
— McMillan (@JackMcMillan9) December 9, 2018
Send Ovie Ejaria back to Liverpool and send Joe Worrall back to Forest.
— Kevin Wakeham (@KWRFC1995) December 9, 2018
Watching Ejaria play against Dundee like. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/qEj0VrArhB
— ⚽️ -S-Mac- (@stephencraigie) December 9, 2018
Ejaria is as good as a man doon
— crossy 🃏 (@crossy72_) December 9, 2018
Fuck right off ejaria ya utter donkey
— Mark (@_Mark_MMA) December 9, 2018
I know where ejaria belongs and I would get jailed for tweeting it , certainly no a football pitch anyways
— Frankie Humphries (@FrankHumphries1) December 9, 2018
What the fuck is Ejaria doing? pic.twitter.com/05aFjCxSP2
— M.B 1872 (@Dancefloordemon) December 9, 2018