Rangers fans react to news of Charlie Adam being keen on SPFL return

20 November, 2018 General Football News, Rangers, Scottish Premier League, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours


Stoke City midfielder Charlie Adam has hinted that he would love an Ibrox return after admitting that playing in the Scottish Premiership is possible again.

The 32-year-old left Rangers for Blackpool nine years ago but has spent the last six years with the Potters after a season-long stint at Liverpool.

Adam has found playing minutes hard to come by since Stoke got relegated to the English Championship, featuring just six times since the start of the campaign.

The Scottish midfield veteran wants more action and isn’t ruling out an exit in January – be it temporarily.

A move back to Scotland, where he spent his formative years with Dundee before six years as a professional at Rangers, appeals to Adam.

With his former Reds teammate Steven Gerrard now boss at Ibrox, many believe a Rangers return will appeal to the EPL legend, but the club’s fans aren’t particularly excited to have him play for the Light Blues again.

Here is how some of them reacted on Twitter.

Gerrard will definitely be making few additions to the squad by January, but it remains to be seen if a player like Adam features in his plan despite his valuable experience.

The Rangers boss has mostly signed young players and given the quality of the midfielders, Adam doesn’t stand a chance of playing regularly.

