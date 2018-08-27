Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Rangers fans react to Nathan Dyer transfer link

27 August, 2018 Rangers, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is reportedly keen to bring the highly experienced Swansea winger Nathan Dyer to the Ibrox club before the end of this month.

According to reports from The Scottish Sun, Gerrard wants to sign the 30-year-old winger on loan for the Gers this week.

Gerrard is keen to sign a winger before Friday following the injury to Jamie Murphy who will miss the rest of the season.

Rangers fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction, and many feel Dyer would be a superb addition to the side.

Dyer spent the 2015-16 season on loan at Leicester City, where he helped the Foxes win the Premier League.

He hasn’t featured under new Swansea manager Graham Potter this season and the Wales club are willing to send him on loan.

The deal however largely depends on whether Rangers can qualify for the Europa League group stages. If the Gers beat Ufa, they will pick up a £7 million windfall from Europa League qualification, and it will help Rangers make some late signings.

