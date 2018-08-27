Rangers fans react to Nathan Dyer transfer link

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is reportedly keen to bring the highly experienced Swansea winger Nathan Dyer to the Ibrox club before the end of this month.
According to reports from The Scottish Sun, Gerrard wants to sign the 30-year-old winger on loan for the Gers this week.
Gerrard is keen to sign a winger before Friday following the injury to Jamie Murphy who will miss the rest of the season.
Rangers fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction, and many feel Dyer would be a superb addition to the side.
Nathan dyer ? Would be more than happy with that tbh
— Cammy McShannon 🇬🇧 (@CammyRfc1873) August 26, 2018
Just seen us being linked with Nathan Dyer of Swansea as well. Any more on that? Think that could be a good one.
— Linlithgow Loyal RSC (@LLNSRSC) August 26, 2018
Dyer would be a good signing for Rangers and Gerrard would get the best out of him
— steven denham (@stevendenham) August 26, 2018
I’d take Nathan Dyer at rangers, play him over Kent
— Joe 🍊 (@1872joe) August 26, 2018
@McGintyDavid nathan dyer coming to rangers brill player
— ivan jones (@topdriller) August 26, 2018
Dyer spent the 2015-16 season on loan at Leicester City, where he helped the Foxes win the Premier League.
He hasn’t featured under new Swansea manager Graham Potter this season and the Wales club are willing to send him on loan.
The deal however largely depends on whether Rangers can qualify for the Europa League group stages. If the Gers beat Ufa, they will pick up a £7 million windfall from Europa League qualification, and it will help Rangers make some late signings.