Rangers fans react to Martin Skrtel rumours

17 November, 2018 Rangers, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Rangers are being linked with a move for the Slovakian defender Martin Skrtel.

The highly experienced defender has played with Steven Gerrard at Liverpool and the Rangers boss is well aware of his strengths and weaknesses.

Skrtel could be a decent short term option for the Scottish side.

As per the latest reports, Rangers could make a move for the centre back soon. It will be interesting to see if they can convince the player to move to Scotland.

Regardless of his age, Skrtel has the ability and experience to make a difference in the Scottish League. However, Gerrard will have to ensure that his arrival does not affect the development of talented young players like Katic.

Having said that, Rangers could certainly use some more depth in defence.

Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the potential transfer and here are some of the best reactions from earlier.

 

 

