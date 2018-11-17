Rangers fans react to Martin Skrtel rumours

Rangers are being linked with a move for the Slovakian defender Martin Skrtel.
The highly experienced defender has played with Steven Gerrard at Liverpool and the Rangers boss is well aware of his strengths and weaknesses.
Skrtel could be a decent short term option for the Scottish side.
As per the latest reports, Rangers could make a move for the centre back soon. It will be interesting to see if they can convince the player to move to Scotland.
Regardless of his age, Skrtel has the ability and experience to make a difference in the Scottish League. However, Gerrard will have to ensure that his arrival does not affect the development of talented young players like Katic.
Having said that, Rangers could certainly use some more depth in defence.
Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the potential transfer and here are some of the best reactions from earlier.
Gerrard not giving up on bringing Skrtel to Rangers. Our gaffer is just some man💙
— DALCIO IS THE GOAT (@BenRFC2) November 17, 2018
I wouldn’t even want skrtel tbh
— Mr M (@MBS1872) November 16, 2018
What?! Not this again???!
— Faceless 👤 (@FacelessRanger) November 16, 2018
Was he not part of the team that won the league cup 2011/2012… also won a title in Russia , very experienced internationalist…. more experience than what we have currently
— John Alexander (@johnale26465604) November 16, 2018
Skrtel could be a Davie Weir type or a Bruno Alves type. However, if we do sign him in the summer, he’d be our best centre half on paper at least.
— Jamie (@jamiecurrie89) November 16, 2018
Skrtel has been playing at a higher level more consistently than them.
He’s a better player than McAuley for example.
— Alexander Staff (@strider80) November 16, 2018
Skrtel……ITS A NO FROM ME!
— Si (@Si__Anderson) November 17, 2018