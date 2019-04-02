Blog Columns Site News Rangers fans react to links with Daniel Bachmann

Rangers fans react to links with Daniel Bachmann

2 April, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Rangers, Scottish Premier League, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours, Watford


Kilmarnock goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann has revealed that Rangers want to sign him this summer.

Apparently, the Scottish giants have already been in touch with his representatives regarding a move.

Bachmann is currently on loan at Kilmarnock and he is likely to be on the market at the end of this season.

The 24-year-old Watford keeper plans on playing in the Premier League and it will be interesting to see if the Hornets are willing to give him that chance next season.

He is more likely to play for Rangers and it could prove to be a good move for him.

As for Rangers, Bachmann would be ideal competition for McGregor and he would push the Rangers star for the starting berth. Increased competition will get the best out of both players and it can only benefit Steven Gerrard’s side.

It will be interesting to see if Rangers can agree on a deal with Watford now.

Rangers fans have taken to twitter to share their thoughts on the links and here are some of the reactions.

Jermaine Jenas tips Tottenham to finish above Arsenal
Tottenham keen on Juventus winger Douglas Costa

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com