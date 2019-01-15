Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Rangers fans react to links with Ben Woodburn

15 January, 2019 English Premier League, Liverpool, Rangers, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Scottish outfit Rangers were linked with a move for Ben Woodburn a few days ago.

As per a report from Sun, Steven Gerrard is considering a loan move for the Liverpool attacker.

Woodburn was a summer target for Rangers but he went on to join Sheffield United instead. Now Liverpool have decided to bring him back because of the lack of game time at Bramall Lane.

The report adds that Klopp wants to send the player out on loan again.

Rangers would be a superb move for him. Gerrard knows the player well and he will join up with former teammates Flanagan and Kent there. Also, Rangers can offer him first team football as well.

Woodburn can play in wide areas and centrally. He could be an alternative to the likes of Grezda.

It will be interesting to see if Rangers can pull it off. The move makes a lot of sense for both parties and Liverpool have no reason to object.

Here is how the Rangers fans reacted to the links earlier.

