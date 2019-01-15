Rangers fans react to links with Ben Woodburn

Scottish outfit Rangers were linked with a move for Ben Woodburn a few days ago.
As per a report from Sun, Steven Gerrard is considering a loan move for the Liverpool attacker.
Woodburn was a summer target for Rangers but he went on to join Sheffield United instead. Now Liverpool have decided to bring him back because of the lack of game time at Bramall Lane.
The report adds that Klopp wants to send the player out on loan again.
Rangers would be a superb move for him. Gerrard knows the player well and he will join up with former teammates Flanagan and Kent there. Also, Rangers can offer him first team football as well.
Woodburn can play in wide areas and centrally. He could be an alternative to the likes of Grezda.
It will be interesting to see if Rangers can pull it off. The move makes a lot of sense for both parties and Liverpool have no reason to object.
Here is how the Rangers fans reacted to the links earlier.
Woodburn would be an unbelievable signing if it happened man 🤩
— crossy 🃏 (@crossy72_) January 14, 2019
Do we really need another forward player?
— Arran Thompson🇬🇧 (@thompson_arran) January 12, 2019
Hopefully as rock solid as his namesake Willie Woodburn👍
— inexile (@Ps95v7) January 13, 2019
Might be worth considering
— Neil Burns (@Kloppfollower72) January 13, 2019
would give us real pace through the middle.
— Mark Philpott (@markyphilpott89) January 13, 2019
Take him aw day long the boy is goin tobe some player
— hugh thomas (@shugt77) January 12, 2019