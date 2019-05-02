Rangers fans react to links with Andre Gray

Rangers are interested in signing the Premier League striker Andre Gray this summer.
According to Evening Times, the Ibrox outfit want to sign the player on loan for next season.
The 27-year-old has had a decent season with Watford so far. He has managed to score 9 goals in 16 starts for the Hornets in all competitions.
However, he is not a regular starter under Gracia and a move away would be ideal for him.
At this stage of his career, Gray needs to play more often and Rangers can certainly provide him with that opportunity.
The Watford ace is too good for the Scottish Championship and his signing could help Rangers close the gap with Celtic next year.
It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a loan deal with Watford now.
Alfredo Morelos has been linked with a move away this summer and if the Colombian decides to move on, Gerrard will need a quality replacement. Gray makes a lot of sense as an alternative.
Some of the Rangers fans seem quite excited about the reported target and they have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the potential signing.
Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.
